Greek schools to open on Sept 14

Greek schools will open for the new academic year on September 14, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said Tuesday.



Classrooms will operate at full capacity while maximizing safety protocols, the minister said during a press conference with government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

The use of face coverings will be compulsory in all indoor spaces and in outdoor spaces where the safety distance of 1.5 metres can’t be kept. Wearing a mask will also be compulsory on school buses.

Kerameus said the government will provide free masks to the pupils of public and private schools, as well as staff.