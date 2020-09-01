Thessaloniki drug raid turns up heroin hidden in nappy

Police in Thessaloniki found quantities of heroin in a used baby diaper and in the base of a wash basin during an operation at a house in the district of Menemeni.



The operation, which took place on Monday afternoon, led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman – both residents of the house.



The pair were to appear before a prosecutor.



According to the police, three packages with 794 grams of heroin were confiscated.