Thessaloniki drug raid turns up heroin hidden in nappy

TAGS: Crime

Police in Thessaloniki found quantities of heroin in a used baby diaper and in the base of a wash basin during an operation at a house in the district of Menemeni.

The operation, which took place on Monday afternoon, led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman – both residents of the house.

The pair were to appear before a prosecutor.

According to the police, three packages with 794 grams of heroin were confiscated.

