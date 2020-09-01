New conscripts to be tested for coronavirus
Online
All new army conscripts this month will be tested for the coronavirus, following an order issued by Greece’s Civil Protection authority.
All new army conscripts this month will be tested for the coronavirus, following an order issued by Greece’s Civil Protection authority.
In a statement, the ministry said the measure has been introduced at the initiative of Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalis to ensure the “safety of the personnel of the Hellenic Armed Forces.”
The testing will be conducted by teams of the armed forces and the National Public Health Organization, the announcement said.