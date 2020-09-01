NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

New conscripts to be tested for coronavirus

TAGS: Coronavirus, Health, Defense

All new army conscripts this month will be tested for the coronavirus, following an order issued by Greece’s Civil Protection authority.

In a statement, the ministry said the measure has been introduced at the initiative of Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalis to ensure the “safety of the personnel of the Hellenic Armed Forces.”

The testing will be conducted by teams of the armed forces and the National Public Health Organization, the announcement said.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.