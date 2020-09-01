207 new coronavirus cases; 5 deaths
Thirty-eight patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 153 have left ICU.
Greek authorities announced 207 new cases of coronavirus and five fatalities in the past 24 hours Tuesday.
Twenty of the 207 cases involved tourists tested upon arrival.
Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 10,524, with 271 dead.
Authorities have conducted a total of 966,346 tests.