Mitsotakis holds call with Abu Dhabi crown prince

Politics

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and bilateral cooperation between Greece and the United Arab Emirates were the focus of a telephone conversation late Monday between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Mitsotakis also congratulated the Abu Dhabi crown prince on reaching a deal toward normalizing ties with Israel.
 

