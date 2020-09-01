Mitsotakis holds call with Abu Dhabi crown prince
Mitsotakis also congratulated the Abu Dhabi crown prince on reaching a deal toward normalizing ties with Israel.
Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and bilateral cooperation between Greece and the United Arab Emirates were the focus of a telephone conversation late Monday between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.
