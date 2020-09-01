Tsiodras urges public to wear face masks

Wearing a face mask is one of the best ways to prevent coronavirus transmission, infectious diseases expert Sotiris Tsiodras has said, describing their use as a “personal lockdown.”

Speaking during a Covid-19 briefing Tuesday, Tsiodras said that 27 percent of the coronavirus cases registered in August were asymptomatic.

He added that an equal percentage said they had been in close contact with a Covid-19 patient before testing positive.

Tsiodras cautioned over the reported long-term health effects of Covid-19, however expressing his optimism that the results of vaccine clinical trials will be available by the end of October.

