Schinas says Turkey has ‘one final chance’

The European Union has reiterated a threat of more sanctions against Turkey over its energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking on Alpha TV on Tuesday, European Commission Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas said that European leaders were “looking for a way to give Turkey one final chance” ahead of the European Council on September 24-25 where a list of further restrictive measures could be discussed.

“No one can blackmail or intimidate the EU with threats and cries,” he said.