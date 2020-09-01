Anastasiades: Chevron committed to exploiting Cyprus gas

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said the US-based energy company Chevron, which purchased the rights of Noble Energy in Cyprus’ first natural gas field, remains committed to proceeding with the exploitation of deposits.



Anastasiades held a joint video conference with Chevron CEO Michael Wirth and his Noble Energy counterpart David Stover.



“The companies reaffirmed their commitment for the development of the Aphrodite natural gas deposits without further delay,” Anastasiades said on his Twitter account.



Cypriot government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said in a written statement that the companies “reaffirmed during the teleconference the importance that they attribute to the development of the Aphrodite gas field, in the framework of their energy plans in the Eastern Mediterranean.”



[Xinhua]