East Med Yacht Show postponed to May 2021

This year’s East Med Yacht Show, originally scheduled to take place on the island of Poros, south of Athens, on September 18-20, has now been postponed until May 2021, according to an announcement by the Hellenic Professional Yacht Owners Association (EPEST), the Municipality of Poros and the event’s Organizing Committee.

The decision to defer the professional yacht show came after the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the announcement said.

