Britons feel very welcome in Greece, survey shows

Compared to previous years, the vast majority of British visitors to Greece have met with the same warm welcome this year, while some received an even warmer welcome this year, according to a survey by travel company Holiday Extras.



The UK tourism firm surveyed 500 British holidaymakers upon their return home last month and found that 87.5% of them were received “more warmly” or “as warmly” in comparison to previous summers, despite concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.



This rate is second only to Portugal’s (90.9%) and above Turkey’s (82.8%) and the average of 76.5%.



Holiday Extras editor-in-chief Seamus McCauley noted that Greek tourism is benefiting from the restrictions imposed on travel to Spain, saying that “Greece and Turkey, in the number two and three slots, are both open, and with Spain closed we’re seeing most of our bookings head to those two hotspots this summer.”