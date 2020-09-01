ATHEX: Banks boost Greece’s main stock index

Bank stocks helped the Greek bourse recover on Tuesday, with the benchmark ending up near the day’s high as the closing auctions boosted prices. The market has now turned its attention to the corporate results issued this week, as well as the reopening of the 10-year sovereign bond, which could happen on Wednesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 639.60 points, adding 0.89% to Monday’s 633.98 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.08% to 1,529.80 points.

The banks index improved 2.04%, as Alpha outperformed with a 4.04% rise. Piraeus increased 2.32%, National earned 1.62% and Eurobank collected 0.70%.

OPAP jumped 3.71%, Public Power Corporation (PPC) and Athens Water (EYDAP) climbed 1.90%, Hellenic Petroleum and Piraeus Port Authority rose 1.76% and Motor Oil grabbed 1.70%. Aegean Air eased 0.97% and Lamda Development parted with 0.89%.

In total 62 stocks posted gains, 23 saw losses and 20 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to just 35.4 million euros, down from Monday’s €60.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.40% to 45.14 points.