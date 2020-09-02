Foreign nationals inGreece wanting to acquire citizenship will have to sit and pass written examinations, testing their knowledge of the Greek language, geography and history, according to an Interior Ministry bill that has been submitted for public consultation until September 10.

Some 30,000 pending applications for citizenship – some of which were lodged years ago – will be examined with the new system, assuming the applicants sit the exams, which will carry a 250-euro charge. Those who are aged over 67 or who have diagnosed writing difficulties will be able to have oral exams instead. Graduates from Greek senior high schools or universities will be exempt from the exam.

The final decision on whether citizenship is granted will be made following an interview with two officials from the ministry’s general secretariat for citizenship, and will be subject to an additional administrative fee of 550 euros.