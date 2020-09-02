Holy Synod convenes with clerics wearing face masks

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece convened yesterday under Archbishop Ieronymos, with its members wearing face masks in line with regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. Early last month, when daily infections spiked in Greece, Ieronymos said the Church will fully implement the physical distancing and safety rules announced by the government to curb the spread of the virus. Before the lockdown, the Church had struggled to convince its more conservative clerics that services must be suspended as part of the government’s response to the pandemic. More recently clerics have stirred controversy by neglecting to wear masks. [ANA-MPA]