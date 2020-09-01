US Senator Menendez welcomes decision to lift Cyprus arms embargo

US Senator Robert Menendez on Tuesday welcomed a US decision to lift a long-standing arms embargo on Cyprus, saying he was "delighted" to see recognition of the importance of the US relationship with Cyprus.

“I welcome this signal of our commitment towards a mutually beneficial partnership with Cyprus & look forward to the continued implementation of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act,” Menendez wrote on Twitter, referring to a 2019 law recalibrating American diplomatic, military, and economic policy towards the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a full statement responding to the decision by the State Department to officially lift the US arms export restriction of non-lethal defense equipment and services to Cyprus for a year, Menendez wrote that he was “delighted” with the move.

“I am delighted to see recognition of the importance of our relationship with Cyprus, a reliable strategic partner for our nation,” Menendez wrote. “It is in our national security interest to lift these outdated decades-long arms restrictions and deepen our security relationship with the Republic of Cyprus.”

The statement continued, “While long overdue, allowing sales of non-lethal security equipment, coupled with the earlier announcement of a US military and education training program, reflects the critical importance of the U.S.-Republic of Cyprus bilateral relationship and the growing importance of the Eastern Mediterranean region to U.S. national security interests.

“I welcome this signal of our commitment towards a mutually beneficial partnership with Cyprus, and look forward to the continued implementation of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, the foundation of a sustained and durable U.S. policy to this important region of the world.”