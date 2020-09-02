Beach bars on Mykonos close after staff test positive for coronavirus

Authorities have shut down two beach bars on the popular holiday island of Mykonos after at least 10 staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The decision to temporarily suspend the operation of Nammos and Scorpios on Paraga beach until Friday was announced by the Secretary General of Civil Protection Vassilis Papageorgiou following the results of tests conducted over the weekend.

Civil Protection staff are working to trace contacts of people who tested positive.

The closure will be reviewed on Friday.

