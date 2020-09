Greece has opened books for a 10-year bond reopening, authorities said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Guidance was set at mid-swaps plus 150 basis points.

Barclays, Citi, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Société Générale have been appointed as joint lead managers for the reopening of the bond, maturing June 18, 2030. [Reuters]