Greece reports first coronavirus case in Moria camp

A man living in one of Greece’s overcrowded island migrant camps has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports Wednesday.

The case involves a 40-year-old man from Somalia living at the Moria camp in Lesvos, the reports said.

The man, who has been granted refugee status, recently returned to Moria camp after failing to settle in Athens, the reports said.

A team of National Organization of Public Health (EODY) experts is reportedly expected on the island. Their task will be to trace all the people with whom the man has been in contact.



The reports said the facility is to be locked down for 14 days.

It is not clear where the man contracted the virus.