Moria camp placed under quarantine after Covid-19 case

Moria camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos was placed under quarantine on Wednesday after officials confirmed the first coronavirus case in the notoriously overcrowded facility.

The patient, a 40-year old refugee from Somalia, has been put in isolation, officials said.

Meanwhile, a team of experts from Greece’s National Organization of Public Health (EODY) were trying to trace the people he had contacted.



Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday stood at 10,524, with 271 dead.