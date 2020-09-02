Mitsotakis meets newly-appointed ESETEK president

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday met with the newly-appointed president of ESETEK, the advisory council on research and innovation to the Greek government, Spyros Artavanis-Tsakonas.



The meeting was attended by the deputy minister of development and investments, Christos Dimas, who is responsible for research and technology issues.



No details were immediately available about the meeting.



Artavanis-Tsakonas, who is replacing Manolis Dermitzakis, will formally take over the post on November 1. Until then, the president’s active duties will be executed by vice president Aristos Doxiadis.



Artavanis-Tsakonas, a molecular biologist and developmental geneticist, is professor emeritus in the department of Cell Biology at Harvard Medical School (HMS). He is also the founding Director of the Developmental and Regenerative Biology Program at (HMS).