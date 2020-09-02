Greece hails US decision to lift Cyprus arms embargo

Greece’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed a decision by the United States to lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus as “a key step toward strengthening and deepening cooperation” between the two countries.



In a statement Wednesday, the ministry said that the move was evidence that Washington recognizes Cyprus’ contribution “to peace and stability in the region.”



It added that Greece will continue to work with Cyprus, the US and other states with the aim of “consolidating security and stability in the region.”



In a message on Twitter Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would waive restrictions on the sale of non-lethal defense articles and services to Cyprus for the coming fiscal year.



Turkey’s Foreign Ministry slammed the decision saying it “disregards the equality and balance” on the island and that Ankara expects its NATO ally to “review” it.