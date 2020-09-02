Weapons, drugs, phones found in Korydallos prison cells

A sweep at the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison late on Tuesday turned up makeshift weapons and small quantities of drugs.



In total, the raid on 16 cells and common areas of two wings of the penitentiary turned up seven makeshift knives, two makeshift screwdrivers, a club, small quantities of cannabis as well as nine cellphones and 10 chargers, the use of which are ostensibly banned in prisons.



The raid was the latest in a series of sweeps at the country’s biggest penitentiaries which continue to turn up weapons, drugs and cellphones.