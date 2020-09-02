NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Falling branch injures man in Halandri

TAGS: Environment

A pedestrian was injured by a large branch that fell on him in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri on Wednesday morning.

The exact circumstances of the incident remained unclear but, according to local reports, the man had been at the junction of Lysistratous and Olympou streets when a large branch fell off a tree and struck him.

He was transferred to the nearest hospital as firefighters dispatched to the scene cut the tree down.

