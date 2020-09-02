New Covid cases rise to 233, as deaths drop to two

[InTime News]

Two patients have died of Covid-19 – a drop from Tuesday’s five – and 233 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus from 207 the day before, the Health Ministry announced in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

Total deaths on Wednesday stood at 273 and cases since the start of the pandemic in Greece reached 10,757, while 38 people were being treated in intensive care, similarly to Tuesday, indicating that two more patients were intubated. Of those 38 patients, 94.7% have an underlying medical condition or are aged 70 years old and above.

Of the new cases, just 26 are related to travel abroad. Overall, 19.9% of Greece’s 10,757 cases are linked to travel and 44.4% to other patients.

Attica continued to lead the geographical distribution with 87 of the new cases, 12 of which came from a known outbreak and 16 from recent travel within the country.

Thessaloniki fared better with 17 new cases, though not so Imathia, which had 15, and other parts of northern Greece like Kilkis with nine new cases, Pella with six and Halkidiki with five, among other areas.