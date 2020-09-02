International music academy to be launched on Spetses

The Anargyrios and Korgialenios School of Spetses (AKSS) has announced its intention of launching a 10-day yearly international music academy starting in summer 2021.

The Music Academy of the Anargyrios and Korgialenios school of Spetses, will provide an educational platform for musical encounters where young children and adults alike will be able to attend master classes by established international artists, as well as attend regular sessions to build on their musical skills.

"The launch of the Music Academy is a wonderful opportunity for the school to yet again welcome aspiring young kids from around the world, who we hope will join us year after year to celebrate music through this prestigious Academy" said Petros Petrakopoulos, President of AKSS.

Leni Konialidis, who leads the Musical Academy, added, "We hope this Academy will offer students and musicians in Greece an opportunity to meet with and benefit from renown international artists. Furthermore, we hope this unique platform will contribute to the exceptional cultural offering of Greece and add value to the wider academic international scene."

The Academy will bring together teachers from Greece and abroad to provide high quality music education sessions with music master classes and performances for both instruments and singing.

In addition, the Academy will incorporate “Feldenkrais” seminars for posture and balance techniques, and will roll out a strong community engagement program to encourage citizens of Spetses and the region to participate, and together build a visionary academic program for Greece.

The unique premises of the school, naturally befitted with an exceptional heritage, will offer an ideal surrounding for this unique Music Academy in Greece.