Turkey dismisses claims in Die Welt report as ‘product of imagination’

TAGS: Turkey, Media

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denied a German media report indicating that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had sought to sink a Greek ship, saying the claim was a “product of imagination.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the claims that appeared on Tuesday in an article in Die Welt are “made up,” Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Titled “Erdogan’s calculated war” and citing Turkish military sources, the report claimed that Erdogan had asked Turkey generals a few days ago to sink a Greek ship, though ensuring that no one was killed in the process.

When the generals refused, someone else allegedly suggested shooting down a Greek fighter so the pilot could eject without harm, but Turkish generals again refused.

