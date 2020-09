China restores air link with Greece

China’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday it will resume direct flights to Beijing from eight countries including Greece, Thailand, Cambodia, Denmark, Sweden and Canada from Thursday.



In March, Chinese authorities ordered all international flights to Beijing to be diverted to other airports as their first port of entry, as the capital stepped up measures to battle imported infections.



The Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would reimpose such curbs if more than three passengers tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival and that the load factors on such flights would be strictly controlled. [Reuters]