Highways set to become interoperable in November

A new electronic tolling system will be implemented in November following a highway interoperability agreement between Hellastron (the collective body of road toll companies), its members and the Infrastructure Ministry. What this means for drivers is they can use the participating highways and electronic toll lanes using just a single electronic device – a transponder – in their vehicles. The new system, whose exact date of implementation has not been announced yet, will ensure interoperability between the Egnatia, Attiki, Aegean, Olympia, Moreas, Gefyra, Nea and Central Greece highways. Transponders can only be charged at the toll booth of the issuer. [Shutterstock]

