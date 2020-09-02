Eighteen nursing home patients test positive for Covid-19

[InTime News]

Civil protection authorities are expected to step up efforts to safeguard vulnerable nursing home patients after 18 people tested positive at a facility in Maroussi, north of Athens on Wednesday.

Of the 18 patients who tested positive in Maroussi during an inspection by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), all are aged and infirm. They have been transferred to the Pammakaristos and Evangelismos hospitals to receive specialized treatment.

The Maroussi nursing home is one of several where serious outbreaks have been reported in recent weeks, prompting nationwide inspections of such facilities and others that are responsible for vulnerable individuals.