ATHEX: Stock index climbs to new two-week high

The euphoria generated by the very successful reopening of the 10-year bond maturing in 2030 saw the benchmark of the Greek bourse rise to a two-week high on Wednesday. This was largely thanks to the advance recorded after the closing auctions at the end of a quite narrow session, with turnover remaining below 40 million euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 644.20 points, adding 0.72% to Tuesday’s 639.60 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.80% to 1,542.07 points, while mid-caps slipped 0.20%.

The banks index grew 0.65%, as Piraeus earned 1.78%, Eurobank climbed 0.74%, Alpha grabbed 0.49% and National edged up 0.09%.

OTE telecom stood out with its 2.49% rise, Lamda Development advanced 1.96%, Public Power Corporation augmented 1.86%, Jumbo improved 1.70% and Athens Water (EYDAP) collected 1.67%, while Sarantis fell 2.71%.

In total 58 stocks reported gains, 38 recorded losses and 14 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to €39.1 million, up from Tuesday’s €35.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange closed without a change at 45.14 points.