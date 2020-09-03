Five consortiums submitted offers on Wednesday in the 515-million-euro tender for the creation of an integrated online system for security documents; this will include new electronic identification cards that will replace the tax registration number (AFM) and the national insurance number (AMKA).

The first consortium is made up of German company Veridos – whose local subsidiary is Veridos-Matsoukis – Cosmote and Byte. Another bidder is the multinational group Idemia, which is based in France, with OPAP group subsidiary Neurosoft. France’s Thales has also made a bid in cooperation with Unisystems and Japanese company Toppan.

The other two bids are from the consortium of Belgian group Zetes with Space Hellas and Hungarian firm Any, and local company Inform (a member of Austriacard Holdings) with France’s Imprimerie Nationale.

This is the first state tender since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Greece, and the high interest is attributed to the secured earnings the contract offers for 10 years, with an option for a five-year extension too.



The new system will save the state an estimated €1 billion per year.

