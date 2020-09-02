Eighteen coronavirus infections at Maroussi retirement home
Online
Health authorities were on alert on Wednesday after tests revealed another coronavirus outbreak at a retirement home, this time a facility in Maroussi, north of Athens, where 18 residents tested positive for the virus.
All 18 residents were hospitalized for treatment while health officials were to conduct further tests on those who have been contact with them.
Last month dozens of residents of two retirement homes in the outskirts of Thessaloniki tested positive for Covid-19.