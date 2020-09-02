NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Eighteen coronavirus infections at Maroussi retirement home

TAGS: Coronavirus, Society

Health authorities were on alert on Wednesday after tests revealed another coronavirus outbreak at a retirement home, this time a facility in Maroussi, north of Athens, where 18 residents tested positive for the virus.

All 18 residents were hospitalized for treatment while health officials were to conduct further tests on those who have been contact with them.

Last month dozens of residents of two retirement homes in the outskirts of Thessaloniki tested positive for Covid-19.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.