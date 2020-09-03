AHI welcomes partial lifting of arms embargo on Cyprus

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) issued a statement on Wednesday welcoming a decision by Washington to lift an embargo for non-lethal weapons on Cyprus.

The AHI described the decision as “a good first step” toward a full lifting of restrictions on arms purchases and sales that “demonstrates the evolving geostrategic importance the United States places on the Republic of Cyprus and strengthens US-Republic of Cyprus relations.”

“The administration’s decision is for one year, and we will need to ensure it is renewed,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said.

“The changes to the ITAR regulations concern only non-lethal defense articles for commercial sales. As such, AHI will continue to work with the State Department to reach an understanding that it is in US interests to remove the Republic of Cyprus from the ITAR list altogether to make it eligible to acquire US defense articles and defense services without conditions, especially because the United States values Cyprus as a strategic partner,” he added, referring to the International Trade in Arms Regulations.