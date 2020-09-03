Death of four elderly patients puts spotlight on nursing home outbreaks

Health workers escort a patient from a nursing home in Asvestochori, Thessaloniki, into an ambulance after an outbreak at the facility last month. Local media report that at least 20 people from that facility have since died of Covid-19. [InTime News]

The death of four elderly Covid-19 patients in the past few hours has underscored concerns about outbreaks of the disease in multi-generational households and care facilities.

According to unconfirmed reports, Greece’s total coronavirus death toll on Thursday morning reached 278 after the deaths of a 94-year-old woman on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, an 86-year-old man in Athens and two more patients in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, a man aged 86 and a woman, 100.

Their deaths come as health authorities locked down a nursing home in the northern Athens of Maroussi after 18 frail and elderly patients and a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus during an ongoing inspection drive of such facilities.

An outbreak at a nursing home in Thessaloniki in August, meanwhile, has resulted in at least 20 deaths among its patients.

Authorities are also urging young people living or interacting with elderly parents or grandparents to exercise extreme caution by keeping their distance and always wearing a mask when this is not possible.

The warning is particularly aimed at young people returning from summer holidays.