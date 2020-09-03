In Orbit Festival | Athens | September 4 & 5

[Eftychia Vlachou]

Exploring the experimental music scene in Athens, Music Escapades: In Orbit is a a two-day music festival featuring eight established and up-and-coming names appearing live at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (SNFCC) Dome venue. Friday’s lineup comprises psych rock act the Noise Figures, neo-psychedelic Whereswilder, psychedelic Dury Dava and electropop Daphne and the Fuzz. Electronic acts Cayetano, Lip Forensics, S.W.I.M. and Danai Nielsen take over on Saturday. Both shows start at 8 p.m. and reservations are required.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org