Centaur | Online | September 4 & 10

A performance on man’s tendency to project human emotions onto machines via artificial intelligence, “Centaur” is being presented for the first time in Greece by the online edition of the Athens Digital Arts Festival (ADAF) on September 4 and 10, starting at 9 p.m. This innovative and ambitious dance performance is a Danish Dance Theater production created by a stellar artistic team and starring David, an AI programmed exclusively for the performance. For more about the production and to register for its online screening, visit online.adaf.gr.