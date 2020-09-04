The School of Athens | Athens | To October 11

The Benaki Museum presents an exhibition that is based on an ongoing project inspired by Raphael’s 16th century fresco “The School of Athens,” exploring the connection between education and the space or non-space in which it takes place. Curated by London-based architect Neiheiser Argyros, the show has evolved from the Greek National Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale and forms a collaboration between students of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) and the Architectural Association (AA) in London. It comprises physical models of 70 different academic common spaces from across history and around the world, both realized and unrealized. To book an electronic ticket for the exhibition, which is on display at the Benaki’s Pireos Street annex, visit the museum’s website.



Benaki Pireos, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.org