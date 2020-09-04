Ennio Morricone Tribute | Athens | September 8-13

The soaring scores of Ennio Morricone are coming to the Great Lawn of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center from September 8 to 13, in a tribute to the great Italian film composer, who died earlier this summer at the age of 91. The tribute comprises five films in as many days with iconic scores penned by the multi-award-winning composer: “Days of Heaven” by Terrence Malick, Brian De Palma’s “The Untouchables,” “The Sicilian Clan” by Henri Verneuil, Mario Bava’s “Diabolik” and Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in the West.” The screenings begin at 8.30 p.m. and will be capped with a concert of other emblematic Morricone pieces at the same time on Sunday, September 14, performed by the Athens State Orchestra. Visitors to the Great Lawn are advised to bring mosquito repellent and a blanket to sit on.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org