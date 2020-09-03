NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Moscow does not seek to gain from cross-border discord, says Zakharova

TAGS: Diplomacy, Turkey

As Turkey announced that Russia will hold live-fire naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, amid a sharp rise in tensions between Athens and Ankara, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that Moscow “[does] not seek to benefit from cross-border discord.”

This approach fully applies to the Eastern Mediterranean, a sensitive and explosive region,” Zakharova said.

“Russia stands for resolving all disputes only through political dialogue,” she said.

