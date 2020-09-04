Environmental group decries fishermen who caught protected shark

An environmental group has denounced the fishermen who caught a protected shark species in the sea area off Mount Athos in northern Greece.



“It belongs to a protected species and its fishing, killing and sale are prohibited,” said the environmental organization iSea, following an internet post last week showing the freshly caught shark, which has been identified as the bluntnose sixgill shark, often simply called the cow shark, the largest hexanchoid shark.



According to Ioannis Giovos from iSea, it is common for this species to be caught, even though it is a protected species in Greece.