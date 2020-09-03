NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Merkel, Erdogan discuss East Med

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday that support given by some countries for Greece’s “selfish and unjust stance” in the eastern Mediterranean was unacceptable, Erdogan’s office said.

Ankara and Athens have been locked in a bitter dispute over claims to potential hydrocarbon resources in the region, based on conflicting views on the extent of their continental shelves. The two leaders spoke by video conference, the statement said.

