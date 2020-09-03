Diplomatic sources refute reports of NATO-brokered talks between Greece, Turkey

Diplomatic sources on Thursday refuted reports of NATO-brokered talks between Greece and Turkey to defuse tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.



“We take into account [ Secretary-General Jens] Stoltenber’s intention to work to establish de-escalation mechanisms within NATO,” the sources said.



“However, de-escalation can only be achieved with the immediate withdrawal of all Turkish ships from the Greek continental shelf,” the sources said.



Earlier Stoltenberg announced that Greece and Turkey had agreed to talks to avoid accidental clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean.



“Following my discussions with Greek and Turkish leaders, the two allies have agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to establish mechanisms for military deconfliction to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said in a statement.