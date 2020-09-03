Blaze on oil tanker in Indian Ocean with Greeks on board

A fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka, spokesmen for the country’s navy said on Thursday, adding that one of its 23 crew was missing and another injured.



A statement released late on Thursday by the navy said the New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC), was crewed by five Greek and 18 Philippine nationals.



One Philippine national was injured and another was missing following the fire, the statement said.



Two Russian anti-submarine ships and four Indian ships were assisting in the operation.



[Reuters]