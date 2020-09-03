Ministers quarantined

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, his deputy Nikos Papathanassis, and Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis were Thursday told to self-isolate after it emerged that they had been in contact with Covid-infected individuals.

Georgiadis and Papathanassis met on Wednesday with a group of foreign investors, one of whom, it transpired, was infected with the virus. They had been due to travel to Thessaloniki with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Thursday but were told to stay home.



Plakiotakis was also told to self-isolate after it emerged that he had attended a meeting on Wednesday with a foreign investor who has Covid-19.



The ministers will have to remain home pending doctors’ orders.