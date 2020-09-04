Greek PM has talks in Thessaloniki ahead of trade fair

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was in Thessaloniki Thursday for meetings with the heads of state bodies and business representatives ahead of the launch tomorrow of the Thessaloniki International Fair, the country’s largest annual trade exhibition, which will be significantly scaled down this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Referring to Thursday’s announcement by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) that Greece’s gross domestic product fell 15.2% in the second quarter, the biggest drop in the country’s post-war history, Mitsotakis noted that the numbers are significantly smaller than those in other major European economies such as Spain (22%). [Dimitris Papamitsos/ANA-MPA/Prime Minister’s Office]