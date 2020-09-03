ATHEX: Index rises despite GDP data

The Greek bourse shook off the unprecedented 15.2% annual contraction of the economy in the second quarter announced on Thursday, as it had been largely priced in. Instead, the benchmark rose to a new two-week high on gains by Coca-Cola HBC and OPAP.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 646.08 points, adding 0.29% to Wednesday’s 644.20 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.42% to 1,548.50 points, while mid-caps conceded 0.27%.

The banks index advanced 0.49% with National growing 1.72% and Alpha grabbing 1.59%, as Eurobank eased 0.49% and Piraeus parted with 1.35%.

Coca-Cola HBC increased 3.21% and OPAP earned 2.58%, while Aegean Air gave up 2.12% and OTE fell 1.86%

In total 31 stocks posted gains, 54 took losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 38.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €39.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.29% to close at 45.01 points.