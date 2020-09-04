Labor and Social Security Minister Yiannis Vroutsis

The Labor and Social Security Ministry is about to introduce 10 measures to benefit thousands of salary workers as well as the unemployed. This will take place through a draft law that will be submitted to Parliament soon in the context of the new support package for local enterprises and workers to be launched this fall.

Fearing a dramatic new rise in the jobless figures, the government will propose to MPs the extension of existing measures benefiting workers and companies plus some new ones for working parents and salary workers who quarantine themselves.

Among those measures will be the new, corrected regulation for covering some of the days workers stayed away from work due to obligatory quarantine, the process for the payment of a Christmas bonus to workers on furlough, and the reduction of the necessary days of work from 100 to 50 for seasonal workers in the tourism and food service sectors to be eligible for unemployment benefits.