Turkey ‘ready’ for dialogue with Greece, ‘without preconditions’

Turkey appeared positively inclined on Thursday to accept a NATO initiative to de-escalate tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying that it is “ready to enter into dialogue with Greece without any preconditions, in order to find lasting, fair and equitable solutions to all outstanding issues.”

According to an announcement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday evening, Turkey supports the initiative announced by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for a series of military-technical meetings between the two countries.

“These meetings focused on de-confliction are indeed related to the arrangements addressed previously on a bilateral level between the military authorities of both countries. They are not related to the outstanding bilateral issues between Turkey and Greece,” the Foreign Ministry said.

It added that Turkey also expects Greece to support the initiative.