Man infected at Larissa wedding dies of Covid

[InTime News]

A 75-year-old man who was infected with the novel coronavirus at a wedding in Larissa several weeks ago died in the central Greek city’s general university hospital in the early hours of Friday.

The man had been admitted into intensive care on August 6 and doctors said he had underlying health issues that contributed to his death.

He is the third fatality from among more than 17 people who were infected at a wedding bash in the Larissa village of Ambelonas at the start of August. The other two victims of that outbreak were aged 85 and 89.

The death of the 75-year-old man took the nationwide death toll to 279.