Turkish FM accuses Greece of dishonesty in call for talks

[EPA]

The Greeks demonstrated that they are not in favor of dialogue with Turkey by refuting reports of NATO-brokered talks for a de-escalation of tension in the East Mediterranean, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

“By not being honest about the NATO mediation, Greece showed us once more that it is not ready for a dialogue,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying in translated comments, accusing Athens of backing down from talks after agreeing to them.

In comments published in Turkish media, Cavusoglu said that his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, turned down a proposal for “unconditional talks.”

“If Greece expects us to give up on our rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and accede to its demands, it is in for disappointment,” the Turkish foreign minister added.

Cavusoglu’s comments come as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos MItsotakis on Friday called on Turkey to “stop the provocations, start the talks.”