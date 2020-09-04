Judges in Golden Dawn trial expected to deliver verdicts on October 7

Judges hearing the trial against Golden Dawn are seen at the Athens Court of Appeals, on Friday. [InTime News]

The trial into the alleged criminal activities of the Golden Dawn party came to a close on Friday, with the president of the bench saying that the court would reconvene on October 7 so that judges can deliver their verdicts.

A total of 68 defendants stand to be sentenced or acquitted over a range of offenses following the five-year-long trial against the neo-Nazi party.

Prosecutors have accused Golden Dawn of constituting a criminal organization that orchestrated or colluded in the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas, as well as brutal attacks on a group of Egyptian fishermen and on communist unionists during a rampage against migrants and ideological rivals in 2012 and 2013.

Each of these crimes is also being tried within the context of the mega-trial, which began in April 2015.

All of the defendants have been released from custody due to the expiration of the maximum pre-trial detention period of 18 months, including Giorgos Roupakias, who has allegedly confessed to stabbing 34-year-old Fyssas to death in Keratsini in Piraeus, in September 2013.